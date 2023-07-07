Meta publishes Threads Dictionary to help newcomers decipher the jargon

No Comments
Threads Dictionary

For many people the release of Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, represents an alternative to Twitter -- a platform which is widely considered to have become more toxic and problematic under Elon Musk. But for an even larger number of people, Threads will be their first step into this type of social media.

Switching from Twitter, Mastodon or Bluesky to Threads -- or using them in conjunction with each other -- is painless, but for anyone who has never used such a platform, the language surrounding it can be slightly mystifying. And this is why Meta has released a Threads Dictionary to bring users up to speed.

See also:

As Meta has launched Threads as a service that is tightly associated with Instagram  -- to the extent that if you close your Threads account, you'll also lose your Instagram account -- it is little surprising to find that the Threads Dictionary was shared on the Threadsapp Instagram account.

While the language surrounding Twitter has become so widely used that even non-users are aware of what a tweet is and what it means to retweet something, the same does not yet apply to Threads. In its (currently very short) dictionary, Meta makes it clear that Threads’ equivalent of a tweet is a thread. And a thread is posted, reposted or quoted.

In comments on its own Instagram post, the Threads team makes it clear that there are not really any hard and fast rules. It says: "We've heard some people call posting "threading" or "stitching" -- that's cool, be creative, do your thing."

Threads Dictionary

For readers of BetaNews, the almost laughably brief dictionary is likely to be entirely unnecessary but Threads is catering to Meta's massive Facebook and Instagram userbase -- a userbase whose technical expertise, knowledge of jargon as so on, ranges from complete novice to expert.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

View your Threads (or anyone else's) on the web

Best Windows apps this week

Meta faces criticism for poor accessibility features in Threads

Disrupting the phishing killchain with new defenses [Q&A]

Meta publishes Threads Dictionary to help newcomers decipher the jargon

Unveiling retail's success roadmap for the tech industry

Transcend UTE210T is a next-gen U.2 NVMe SSD tailored for AI and big data

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

13 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

13 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

How to access the hidden Emergency Restart option in Microsoft Windows

10 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.