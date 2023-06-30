Microsoft finally fixes Start menu, Windows Search and UWP app issues in Windows 10 and 11

No Comments
Microsoft logo

Windows is no stranger to problems, and some issues linger rather longer than others. A good example is a longstanding bug that has blighted both Windows 10 and Windows 11 since the beginning of the year.

The issue means that the Start menu, Windows search and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps behave strangely or fail to open. Or at least this was the case; Microsoft has now addressed the problems with a new update.

See also:

The problem dates back to mid-Janaury, and until now Microsoft's only advice has been to uninstall apps which integrate with Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Outlook or Outlook Calendar. Over on the release health dashboard, the company explains the nature of the issue:

The Start menu, Windows search, and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps might not work as expected or might have issues opening. Affected Windows devices might have damaged registry keys or data which might affect apps using Microsoft Office APIs to integrate with Windows, Microsoft Office, or Microsoft Outlook or Outlook Calendar. An example of an app affected by this issue is ClickShare. The underlying Issue is not caused by the installation of an update to Windows and might be exposed by an update to an affected app.

In a new update to the notice, Microsoft now says that the issues have been addressed. If you have been affected by the bugs, you just need to make sure that you install the recently released KB5027303 update for Windows 11 or KB5027293 for Windows 10.

Image credit: pio3 / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft finally fixes Start menu, Windows Search and UWP app issues in Windows 10 and 11

Microsoft is updating the Settings app in Windows 11... and injecting more ads

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

Microsoft begins rolling out its AI-powered Copilot for Windows 11

Transform your workspace with Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock

We're all techies now say enterprises

'Shadow AI' could lead to a wave of insider threats

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

13 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

12 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.