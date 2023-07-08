Microsoft Edge now blocks spam notifications on the sites you visit

No Comments
Blurry Microsoft Edge logo with mobile in foreground

Notifications can be useful, but all too often they are used by websites to spam people. To help protect users against such irritations, Microsoft has announced new notification blocking for its Edge browser.

The company says it is aware that website notifications may not only be annoying, but can be misleading or even dangerous. The aim in block spammy notifications is to not only offer protection to users of Microsoft Edge, but also to help them to get the most out of notifications.

See also:

Microsoft says that the move is an attempt to help protect Edge users against aggressive fake advertising and false warning notifications. The company points out that while users are often easily tricked into enabling website notifications, many have no idea how to go about disabling them.

In a blog post about the new notification protections, the Edge team says:

With our partners across Microsoft, we’ve identified and analyzed dozens of types of notifications that most customers would interpret as spammy notifications. In this process we’ve also removed notification privileges from websites that send spammy notifications -- in effect blocking billions of misleading notifications. The Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit works with law enforcement agencies to find the source of scams like these and help protect users worldwide.

Starting in May, we took another important step to prevent misleading notifications before customers accept them.  Our analysis found most misleading notifications come from unfamiliar sites. In Microsoft Edge 113 and above, the first notification request will be shown "quietly", with a more subtle message in the address bar, when the notification comes from an unfamiliar site.

Notifications blocked message

Microsoft goes on to say: "We've seen a significant decrease in customers reporting issues with notifications after releasing this change. Notifications will still work if you have already accepted them, and you can accept notifications from sites you and other users visit often. Also, Enterprise admins can configure an allow list to make sure that their internal applications can still prompt users for notifications".

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft Edge now blocks spam notifications on the sites you visit

Jump on the Threads beta program to get access to new features faster

Combating e-commerce fraud: Harnessing the power of AI, ML, and RPA to safeguard profits

Solus 4.4 'Harmony' Linux distribution now available for download

ADATA LEGEND 970 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD is actively cooled

TP-Link releases Deco X55 Pro AX3000 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

14 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

13 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

How to access the hidden Emergency Restart option in Microsoft Windows

10 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.