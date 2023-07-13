KYOCERA launches extremely rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone

KYOCERA today unveiled the ultra-rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone. This device is designed to serve enterprises, small businesses, and first responders who rely heavily on durable, high-performing mobile tech. It’s also 5G-ready and available from Verizon, providing reliable, lightning-fast connectivity.

As more businesses operate on the go, durability and reliability are paramount. KYOCERA addresses these needs with quality rugged products, backed by a 2-year warranty and a growing ecosystem of accessories, services, and solutions. This strategy has led to rugged smartphones delivering a significantly lower total cost of ownership than non-rugged devices when deployed in frontline operations.

The DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability, removable battery, 5G speeds, enhanced security, an outdoor-visible display, and dual SIM support. These features, combined with the device’s X-frame structure, allow businesses to operate without worrying about tech interruptions. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 with an octa-core chipset and 6GB of RAM, the device enables quick response times and seamless integration into various business operations.

KYOCERA’s DuraForce PRO 3 offers robust protection, making it an all-encompassing solution for businesses. It provides ruggedness with MIL-STD 810H and IP68 dust and waterproof protection. But the device is more than just a robust smartphone; it connects businesses to KYOCERA’s suite of accessories, services, and partners. KYOCERA also provides dedicated customer service and expedited device replacement options to ensure minimal downtime.

KYOCERA shares full specifications below.

Standby Time Up to 288 hours Usage Time

(5G-mmW) Up to 27 hours Usage Time

(5G-sub6) Up to 31 hours Battery Type 4,270mAh/16.6 Wh, Ultra-Rugged Lithium Polymer (Li-Po) Battery

Slide-lock mechanism prevents accidental battery displacement Charging Qi Wireless Charging (8.1W), Battery Care Mode for extended battery life

USB-A to USB-C Cable included; Adapter sold separately Display 5.38" OLED, Scratch-Resistant, Capacitive Touchscreen engineered for outdoor visibility

FHD+, 2160 x 1080 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio

Scratch- & Shatter-Resistant Glass

Glove & Wet Touchscreen Operation Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (SM7450 (5nm) X62

Octa-core (1x A710 Prime @2.4 GHz + 3x A710 @2.36GHz)

GPU: Adreno 662 Memory RAM: 6GB (LPDDR4x) / ROM: 128GB (UFSv2.2)

microSDXC™ card up to 1TB Operating System Android 13

Android Enterprise Recommended Camera Main: 64MP (4C 16MP), PDAF/contrast, f/1.8, 80.1°, 0.7µm

Wide-angle: 16MP, Fixed Focus, f/2.0, 117°, 1.0µm

Macro: 2MP, Fixed Focus, f/2.2, 83°, 1.75µm

Front: 8MP, Fixed Focus, f/1.8, 82.7°, 1.12µm

Scratch- and Shatter-Resistant Glass Camera Lens, Dual LED Flash, Underwater Photo- and Video-Capable, 4-Cell Pixel Binning + Super Night Vision, Multi Camera (Interview), Macro (Loupe Mode), and Action Overlay (Standard & Bike Mode) Radios 5G NR: SA support (Post Launch SU)⁵

DL MIMO: 4x4 (C-Band, FR1, FR2)

UL MIMO: 2x2 (C-Band, FR2)

FR1: n2, n5, n48, n66, n77, n78

FR2: n260, n261

LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 46, 48, 66

CA Combinations: 5CC

UMTS: B1, B2, B5, B8 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6/6E

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/mc/d/e/i/k/r/v, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz

802.11 mc for precise indoor location

Mircast, Wi-Fi Direct, & Hotspot (up to 15 connections)

802.11 k/r for fast roaming Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

NFC, Superspeed USB 3.2 Gen 1, Type-C (5Gbps)

GPS (L1/L5 Dual Band), Glonass & Galileo

ANT+ Compatible SIM Type Dual SIM: 4FF Nano SIM (DSDS) + eSIM Size 6.06" (H) x 2.95" (W) x 0.57" (D) (154.0 x 75.0 x 14.5mm) Weight 8.36 ounces (237g) Operating Temperature -4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)

You can purchase the DuraForce PRO 3 here for $899.99. It is available to both consumers and business customers.