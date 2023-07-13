KYOCERA launches extremely rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone

No Comments

KYOCERA today unveiled the ultra-rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone. This device is designed to serve enterprises, small businesses, and first responders who rely heavily on durable, high-performing mobile tech. It’s also 5G-ready and available from Verizon, providing reliable, lightning-fast connectivity.

As more businesses operate on the go, durability and reliability are paramount. KYOCERA addresses these needs with quality rugged products, backed by a 2-year warranty and a growing ecosystem of accessories, services, and solutions. This strategy has led to rugged smartphones delivering a significantly lower total cost of ownership than non-rugged devices when deployed in frontline operations.

The DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability, removable battery, 5G speeds, enhanced security, an outdoor-visible display, and dual SIM support. These features, combined with the device’s X-frame structure, allow businesses to operate without worrying about tech interruptions. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 with an octa-core chipset and 6GB of RAM, the device enables quick response times and seamless integration into various business operations.

KYOCERA’s DuraForce PRO 3 offers robust protection, making it an all-encompassing solution for businesses. It provides ruggedness with MIL-STD 810H and IP68 dust and waterproof protection. But the device is more than just a robust smartphone; it connects businesses to KYOCERA’s suite of accessories, services, and partners. KYOCERA also provides dedicated customer service and expedited device replacement options to ensure minimal downtime.

KYOCERA shares full specifications below.

Standby TimeUp to 288 hours
Usage Time
(5G-mmW)		Up to 27 hours
Usage Time
(5G-sub6)		Up to 31 hours
Battery Type4,270mAh/16.6 Wh, Ultra-Rugged Lithium Polymer (Li-Po) Battery
Slide-lock mechanism prevents accidental battery displacement
ChargingQi Wireless Charging (8.1W), Battery Care Mode for extended battery life
USB-A to USB-C Cable included; Adapter sold separately
Display5.38" OLED, Scratch-Resistant, Capacitive Touchscreen engineered for outdoor visibility
FHD+, 2160 x 1080 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio
Scratch- & Shatter-Resistant Glass
Glove & Wet Touchscreen Operation
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1  (SM7450 (5nm) X62      
Octa-core (1x A710 Prime @2.4 GHz + 3x A710 @2.36GHz)
GPU: Adreno 662
MemoryRAM: 6GB (LPDDR4x) / ROM: 128GB (UFSv2.2) 
microSDXC™ card up to 1TB
Operating SystemAndroid 13
Android Enterprise Recommended
CameraMain: 64MP (4C 16MP), PDAF/contrast, f/1.8, 80.1°, 0.7µm
Wide-angle: 16MP, Fixed Focus, f/2.0, 117°, 1.0µm          
Macro: 2MP, Fixed Focus, f/2.2, 83°, 1.75µm
Front: 8MP, Fixed Focus, f/1.8, 82.7°, 1.12µm      
Scratch- and Shatter-Resistant Glass Camera Lens, Dual LED Flash, Underwater Photo- and Video-Capable, 4-Cell Pixel Binning + Super Night Vision, Multi Camera (Interview), Macro (Loupe Mode), and Action Overlay (Standard & Bike Mode)
Radios5G NR: SA support (Post Launch SU)⁵
DL MIMO: 4x4 (C-Band, FR1, FR2)
UL MIMO: 2x2 (C-Band, FR2)
FR1: n2, n5, n48, n66, n77, n78
FR2: n260, n261                          
LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 46, 48, 66     
CA Combinations: 5CC
UMTS: B1, B2, B5, B8
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6/6E
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/mc/d/e/i/k/r/v, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz        
802.11 mc for precise indoor location
Mircast, Wi-Fi Direct, & Hotspot (up to 15 connections)
802.11 k/r for fast roaming
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.2
NFC, Superspeed USB 3.2 Gen 1, Type-C (5Gbps)
GPS (L1/L5 Dual Band), Glonass & Galileo
ANT+ Compatible
SIM TypeDual SIM: 4FF Nano SIM (DSDS) + eSIM
Size6.06" (H) x 2.95" (W) x 0.57" (D) (154.0 x 75.0 x 14.5mm)
Weight8.36 ounces (237g)
Operating Temperature-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)

You can purchase the DuraForce PRO 3 here for $899.99. It is available to both consumers and business customers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

More than half of enterprises overwhelmed by data

Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 TPM Troubleshooter

KYOCERA launches extremely rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone

The Big Brother in your pocket: How a US company secretly tracks and rates half of the world's mobile users

Facebook and Microsoft are the most popular phishing bait

AI: Good or bad for the cyber threat landscape?

How Artificial Intelligence enhances mergers and acquisitions

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

15 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

14 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

12 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.