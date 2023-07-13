KYOCERA launches extremely rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone
KYOCERA today unveiled the ultra-rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone. This device is designed to serve enterprises, small businesses, and first responders who rely heavily on durable, high-performing mobile tech. It’s also 5G-ready and available from Verizon, providing reliable, lightning-fast connectivity.
As more businesses operate on the go, durability and reliability are paramount. KYOCERA addresses these needs with quality rugged products, backed by a 2-year warranty and a growing ecosystem of accessories, services, and solutions. This strategy has led to rugged smartphones delivering a significantly lower total cost of ownership than non-rugged devices when deployed in frontline operations.
The DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability, removable battery, 5G speeds, enhanced security, an outdoor-visible display, and dual SIM support. These features, combined with the device’s X-frame structure, allow businesses to operate without worrying about tech interruptions. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 with an octa-core chipset and 6GB of RAM, the device enables quick response times and seamless integration into various business operations.
KYOCERA’s DuraForce PRO 3 offers robust protection, making it an all-encompassing solution for businesses. It provides ruggedness with MIL-STD 810H and IP68 dust and waterproof protection. But the device is more than just a robust smartphone; it connects businesses to KYOCERA’s suite of accessories, services, and partners. KYOCERA also provides dedicated customer service and expedited device replacement options to ensure minimal downtime.
KYOCERA shares full specifications below.
|Standby Time
|Up to 288 hours
|Usage Time
(5G-mmW)
|Up to 27 hours
|Usage Time
(5G-sub6)
|Up to 31 hours
|Battery Type
|4,270mAh/16.6 Wh, Ultra-Rugged Lithium Polymer (Li-Po) Battery
Slide-lock mechanism prevents accidental battery displacement
|Charging
|Qi Wireless Charging (8.1W), Battery Care Mode for extended battery life
USB-A to USB-C Cable included; Adapter sold separately
|Display
|5.38" OLED, Scratch-Resistant, Capacitive Touchscreen engineered for outdoor visibility
FHD+, 2160 x 1080 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio
Scratch- & Shatter-Resistant Glass
Glove & Wet Touchscreen Operation
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (SM7450 (5nm) X62
Octa-core (1x A710 Prime @2.4 GHz + 3x A710 @2.36GHz)
GPU: Adreno 662
|Memory
|RAM: 6GB (LPDDR4x) / ROM: 128GB (UFSv2.2)
microSDXC™ card up to 1TB
|Operating System
|Android 13
Android Enterprise Recommended
|Camera
|Main: 64MP (4C 16MP), PDAF/contrast, f/1.8, 80.1°, 0.7µm
Wide-angle: 16MP, Fixed Focus, f/2.0, 117°, 1.0µm
Macro: 2MP, Fixed Focus, f/2.2, 83°, 1.75µm
Front: 8MP, Fixed Focus, f/1.8, 82.7°, 1.12µm
Scratch- and Shatter-Resistant Glass Camera Lens, Dual LED Flash, Underwater Photo- and Video-Capable, 4-Cell Pixel Binning + Super Night Vision, Multi Camera (Interview), Macro (Loupe Mode), and Action Overlay (Standard & Bike Mode)
|Radios
|5G NR: SA support (Post Launch SU)⁵
DL MIMO: 4x4 (C-Band, FR1, FR2)
UL MIMO: 2x2 (C-Band, FR2)
FR1: n2, n5, n48, n66, n77, n78
FR2: n260, n261
LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 46, 48, 66
CA Combinations: 5CC
UMTS: B1, B2, B5, B8
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6/6E
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/mc/d/e/i/k/r/v, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz
802.11 mc for precise indoor location
Mircast, Wi-Fi Direct, & Hotspot (up to 15 connections)
802.11 k/r for fast roaming
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.2
NFC, Superspeed USB 3.2 Gen 1, Type-C (5Gbps)
GPS (L1/L5 Dual Band), Glonass & Galileo
ANT+ Compatible
|SIM Type
|Dual SIM: 4FF Nano SIM (DSDS) + eSIM
|Size
|6.06" (H) x 2.95" (W) x 0.57" (D) (154.0 x 75.0 x 14.5mm)
|Weight
|8.36 ounces (237g)
|Operating Temperature
|-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)
You can purchase the DuraForce PRO 3 here for $899.99. It is available to both consumers and business customers.