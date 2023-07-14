Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fifty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released cumulative security updates for Windows 10 and 11 this week. The Windows 11 update adds the long-awaited features of the Moment 3 update to the operating system.

The new Microsoft Store AI Hub rollout started on Windows 11 Canary builds this week as well.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Clippy by FireCube

Clippy by FireCube brings back Microsoft's Clippy, which Microsoft created for early versions of Microsoft Office. This third-party application includes ChatGPT integration to make Clippy more powerful.

An OpenAI API key is required to use that functionality.

Thunderbird 115

Thunderbird is an open source email client that shares code with the Firefox web browser. The new version, codename Supernova, introduces a new modern design and additional functionality.

The new folder-based pane, for example, offers more flexibility, as it may display a new unified folder for all mail accounts, tags and more based on user preferences.