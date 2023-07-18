Framework Laptop 16 now available for pre-order with Windows 11 or Linux

The highly-anticipated Framework Laptop 16 is now available for pre-order, bringing desktop PC-level customization to a portable device. The sleek notebook is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs and offers a remarkable degree of upgradability and repairability.

Pricing starts at $1,399 for the DIY Edition, and $1,699 for pre-built systems with Ryzen 7 7840HS. As a bonus for gamers, pre-orders that include a Graphics Module with an eligible Radeon GPU will receive a free download code for the coveted Starfield Premium Edition.

The device's innovation extends to its cooling system, developed in collaboration with Cooler Master, and a new Expansion Bay system for optional discrete graphics. It also boasts a 16-inch 165Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1080p webcam.

The Framework Laptop 16 takes customization to a new level. The fully hot-swappable input system and the Expansion Card system offers an impressive amount of port options. There are also optional extras like an RGB Macropad, programmable LED Matrix module, and colorful Spacers.

Customers can choose between pre-built Windows 11 options or a DIY Edition with customizable memory, storage, and OS, including Linux. The Framework Laptop 16 offers a unique blend of power, flexibility, and elegance, and you can pre-order the laptop here now.

