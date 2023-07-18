New Azure offerings help speed cloud migration

The cloud offers many benefits including scalability, cost savings, and flexibility, but the migration process isn't always an easy one.

Today at Microsoft Inspire the company is launching two new offerings aimed at making it easier for enterprises to migrate to Azure.

Azure Migrate and Modernize expands on the earlier Azure Migration and Modernization Program (AMMP), taking ingredients from it and adding increased capabilities including assessments, deeper partner incentives, as well as support for additional workloads like high performance computing (HPC), Oracle, Linux, SAP, and mainframe migrations. It provides automated tools for discovery, assessment, business case analysis, planning, migration, and modernization capabilities.

Azure Innovate is an all new offering designed to help with advanced innovation needs such as building AI into apps and experiences, advanced analytics, and building custom cloud native applications.

"With the interest in analytics and momentum we are all seeing with AI, we’re creating

additional partner skills to deal with the demand and investing in resources and capabilities within Azure Innovate to assist you," says Cyril Belikoff, general manager of GTM marketing for Azure and industry clouds at Microsoft. "Azure Innovate will help at each stage from planning to deployment. You will receive guided assistance as you explore and design capabilities for your unique business workloads and be able to use pilots and POCs, assessments for application modernization, resources for analytics migration and modernization, and receive assistance deploying your own AI copilot using your data."

Both offerings aim to put a range of comprehensive resources in one place. These include extensive guidance with assessments, proof of concepts (PoCs), pilots, tooling, deployment assistance -- ensuring a well-architected, and optimized approach from start to finish.

There are also proven technical frameworks, Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) and Well-Architected Framework (WAF), to help design optimized workloads from the start, with security and cost recommendations built throughout.

You can find out more on the Azure blog.

Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock