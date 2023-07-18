Plugable launches UD-4VPD USB4 Dual HDMI Docking Station

Today, Plugable releases its all-new UD-4VPD USB4 Dual HDMI Docking Station. Offering high-resolution displays and 11 ports via a 40Gbps USB4 bandwidth, this docking station promises to supercharge your work setup.

The UD-4VPD, currently retailing for $199.95 on Amazon with a limited-time $15 discount coupon, is designed to enhance productivity with its impressive display resolution options. Using the latest chipsets, it supports dual HDMI displays up to 4K at 120Hz or a single 8K display at 60Hz, ensuring fluid and stunning visuals.

Plugable's new docking station features HDMI 2.1, USB4 (that enables 40Gbps bandwidth), 2.5Gbps Ethernet, a combination audio port, SD/MicroSD Card Reader, four USB ports including a USB Type-C with 20W power delivery, and 100W USB-C Power Delivery for laptop charging.

The UD-4VPD also delivers high-speed data transfer rates with USB4 technology and compatibility with Thunderbolt 4 systems. While designed for Windows 10 and newer, the docking station is also compatible with Mac computers, albeit with some limitations due to the lack of MST support in macOS.

