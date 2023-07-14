Microsoft reveals everything you need to know about Windows 11 23H2

The rollout of Windows 11's Moment 3 update may only just have made its way to most users, but Microsoft already has other updates in the pipeline. Coming up later this year is Windows 11 23H2. We've come to expect that this will not be an update that's packed with new features, but that's not to say that it is not significant -- expect to see the update enabling Windows Copilot as Windows 11 enters the AI era.

Microsoft has now revealed more information about the upcoming release, including the fact that it is scheduled to rollout to users in the fourth quarter of the year -- effectively making it Windows 11 23Q4. What's important, though, is that users have to prepare for the launch.

Microsoft is not doing anything to generate much in the way of excitement about Windows 11 23H2, and says nothing of what it contains. The company points out that it shares the same code base as 22H2 and that it will be a small update. This is because the company is referring to the update as an "enablement package".

What this means in practice is that Microsoft will actually push the code for new features out to users earlier, and release of Windows 11 23H2 will simply enable these for people. It is something that has happened already with Windows 11, having been successful in Windows 10 previously.

Describing Windows 11 23H2, Microsoft says:

The upcoming Windows 11, version 23H2 shares the same servicing branch and code base as Windows 11, version 22H2. What does it mean for you? If you're running Windows 11, version 22H2, it will be a simple update to version 23H2 via a small enablement package (eKB). Do you remember updating from Windows 10, version 1903 to 1909? Or how you've managed recent updates beginning with Windows 10, version 20H2 through 22H2? It will be that simple. Moreover, since both versions share the same source code, you don't need to worry about application or device compatibility between the versions.

And this is the preparation that users need to take: you will need to ensure that you have already updated to Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft is saying little about what feature will be made available and when, but in addition to the Windows Copilot AI tool, we're expecting to see an updated version of File Explorer, new Taskbar options such as ungrouping button, support for a wider range of archive formats including RAR, and also improvement to Windows Spotlight.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos