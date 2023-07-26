Google is working on a new link preview feature for Chrome

No Comments
Cartoon Chrome logo

It will soon be easier to check whether you want to visit a site before you click a link in Chrome. Google is currently working on bringing a new feature called Link Preview to the desktop version its web browser that will give users the ability to check out where a link leads without visiting it.

Development seems to be in the fairly early stages at the moment and while it is not yet possible to try it out, there are documents produced by the company that give a very good idea of how it will look and work.

See also:

While not an entirely new idea -- it is something that has already been seen in mobile browsers in various forms -- the ability to preview the destination of a link on the desktop is somewhat unique. There are numerous potential benefits to be drawn from it, including safety and time-saving. When conducting research, previewing a link before visiting a site can help a user to quickly determine which sites are worth a click, and which can be ignored.

The discovery was shared on Twitter (or X, if you prefer) by the ever-reliable software explorer Leopeva64 who also shared a GIF that demonstrates a possible implementation of the feature:

At this stage, it is impossible to say when Chrome users will be able to try out Link Preview for themselves. There is also no guarantee that the feature will see the light of day, as it is entirely possible that Google will pull the plug, but -- in principle -- it seems like something that many users would welcome.

Google's own documentation is available to get an idea of how Link Preview is developing. You can check it out here.

Image credit: Ilya Sergeevych / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How data centers need to rethink their vulnerability assessments [Q&A]

Google is working on a new link preview feature for Chrome

Amazon launches new 'Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts' page so you know what needs returning

Microsoft releases KB5028245 update to fix wide-ranging bugs in Windows 11 21H2

StarTech.com launches 4-Slot PCIe Expansion Chassis for Windows, Linux, and macOS

Micron launches Crucial X9 and X10 Pro portable SSDs for creative professionals

Leveraging advanced data for AI-powered Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

83 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

Keep your old version of Windows updated for free with Windows Update Restored

10 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.