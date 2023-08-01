Elon Musk makes history as Apple permits single-letter X app into App Store following Twitter rebrand

Having previously rejected the X app from its App Store for having too short a name, Apple has had a change of heart, changing the rules for the renamed Twitter.

It used to be the case that app names had to be at least two characters in length, and this led to delay in getting the X app listed. But with Apple having relaxed for rules after Musk's latest example of spontaneity, X is the first -- and currently only -- app to be listed with a name comprising a single character.

There were no such issues for the app when it was submitted to the Google Play Store, and this meant that there was a mismatch in names between Android and iOS for a few days. The App Store listing for X for iPhone and iPad is now live, and it reveals the company's new tagline.

Already the subject of much ridicule for ditching the well-known Twitter branding in favor of X, complete with a mocked logo, Musk's choice of slogan is now also being widely derided. "Blaze your glory!" the tagline inexplicably implores anyone who will listen.

Apple has not said anything about the reasoning behind changing the historically strict App Store rules for X, so it is not clear what the decision was based on.