Mongolian government uses Google to strengthen its education initiatives

The Mongolian government, as part of its ambitious Vision 2050 initiative, has pledged to furnish the next generation of school-age children with the knowledge, skills, and tools they need to prosper in a rapidly evolving world. The plan is to prioritize universal connectivity, increased accessibility to public services, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology in schools.

Recently, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and his delegation visited Google's offices in Washington DC. They aimed to explore how Google's plethora of products and services could help Mongolia realize its visionary objectives. As a direct outcome of this meeting, Google has announced plans to support Mongolia's educational endeavours.

The Mongolian government, committed to digital inclusivity, is aiming to provide all children and educators with access to online learning devices. In an impressive initiative to accomplish this, Google and the Mongolian government are joining forces to supply local schools with 20,000 Chromebooks initially, with the ambitious long-term goal of ensuring every student and teacher owns a Chromebook.

In an innovative move to extend the lifecycle of current devices, Google will also install ChromeOS Flex, a free version of ChromeOS designed to rejuvenate older Macs and PCs already in use in schools. This strategy promises to enhance the performance and battery life of these existing devices, contributing significantly to e-waste reduction.

To complement the rollout of one million Google for Education Workspace accounts in the region, Google will provide 10,000 Level 1 and Level 2 Educator Certifications. These will enable teachers to gain tech proficiency and pass on these skills to their colleagues.

Additionally, to prepare students for future careers, Google is supplying 1,000 scholarships for its Google Career Certificates. This program offers participants job-ready skills in fields such as Cybersecurity, IT Support, UX Design, Data Analytics, Project Management, and Digital Marketing, irrespective of their degree or experience.

Image creditdaboost/depositphotos.com

