Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25926

Canary-Windows-11

Microsoft today releases a new Windows 11 flight for those Windows Insiders who like to live on the cutting edge.

Canary build 25926 comes with new features from the Dev Channel, such as improvements for Windows Ink, advanced screen casting, and local file sharing tweaks, as well as a number of other changes and improvements.

Microsoft lists the following tweaks found in this build.

[Taskbar & System Tray]

  • Notifications will now show as a bell in the system tray and when new notifications come through, the bell will colorize based on your system accent color. When there are no notifications and the clock is visible, the bell will be empty. Notification counts are no longer shown.

[Graphics]

  • Starting with Build 25921, Microsoft has added options for tuning intensity and color boost to the color filters via Settings > Accessibility > Color Filters. Please note there is an issue in which the labels for the sliders are missing. The first slider is for "Intensity" and the second slider is for "Color Boost". The labels will appear as expected in a future flight.

Fixes for known issues include:

  • Fixed the issue causing devices with mobile broadband connectivity to not be able connect to a wireless network due to an issue in which the APN configuration may get lost on upgrade with Build 25921.

Image credit: fezave/ depositphotos

