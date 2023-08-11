Best Windows apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Soon, Windows 11 users will be able to uninstall the Cortana application. Microsoft announced the deprecation of the app, in favor of Windows Copilot and other AI-integrations, this week.

In other news, Microsoft updated the processor compatibility listings for Windows 11 and removed more than 40 Intel processors. The removal does not affect existing systems, but blocks OEMs from using them in future devices.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

EarTrumpet 2.3

EarTrumpet is a third-party volume mixer that has been designed to address shortcomings in Windows 10's and 11's native volume mixer.

The app adds options to change the volume per running application, move apps comfortably between different audio playback devices and more.

The latest version adds options to enable or disable changing the volume of audio using the scroll wheel of the mouse anywhere and when hovering over the app icon, among other things.

Microsoft Loop

Microsoft Loop is a collaboration app that integrates with Microsoft 365 applications. It has been available for Android and iOS before, and has now been launched as a Microsoft Store app as well.

Loop supports real-time collaboration on documents and projects, and its main purpose is to simplify content creation.

