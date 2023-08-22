Google for Education unveils enhanced privacy and user-friendly tools

The Google for Education team is working hard to enhance education services with strong privacy technology. They're collaborating with policymakers, regulators, and education institutions worldwide to keep student data safe. The latest updates include new features in Google Workspace for Education and Chromebooks, all designed to empower students, parents, and educators to have control over their data while using these services.

In Google Workspace for Education, administrators now have better tools to ensure a safer learning environment. They can control app access and timing, and an AI-powered spam view in Google Drive helps filter out unwanted or abusive content. Coming soon are app badges that offer insights into third-party app access. On Chromebooks, admins have increased data controls to manage website access, and users can soon turn off camera and mic settings.

Schools looking for more control over data processing can opt for data processor mode for managed ChromeOS devices. Google's role shifts from controller to processor, and additional tools help meet privacy obligations and manage data. This mode, along with other controls, is accessible in the compliance center of Google Admin console.

For schools, the distinction between school-issued and personal accounts is clear. Google provides tools for safer digital learning at school and at home. School accounts access Google Workspace for Education services without ads, while personal accounts are managed by parents and guardians using tools like Family Link. Learning resources like Be Internet Awesome teach online safety, and partnerships with organizations ensure families are informed about online protection.

In a commitment to privacy, Google's new Service Data Addendum provides more control over Service Data for eligible customers using Google Workspace for Education. This strengthens privacy commitments aligned with Customer Data protection.

