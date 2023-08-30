Debian-based antiX-23 (Arditi del Popolo) is the Systemd-free Linux experience of your dreams

No Comments

If you're one to favor choice, versatility, and independence from the systemd behemoth, then you're in for a treat. Say hello to antiX-23 (Arditi del Popolo), a new release based on Debian Bookworm that stands as a powerful testament to the open-source community's flexibility.

With its myriad flavors and options, this Linux distro invites you to experience computing on your own terms. The new release adds some in-house spices like zzzFM/IceWM as the default desktop and the IceWM Control Centre. Plus, the Onboard virtual keyboard and magnus screen magnifier are now standard.

True to the antiX tradition, the latest release offers four unique, systemd-free, and elogind-free variants for both 32 and 64-bit architectures, available as ISO files for sysVinit or runit:

  • antiX-full: The heavyweight with 4 window managers (IceWM as default) and a full LibreOffice suite.
  • antiX-base: A more streamlined version but still offering four window managers.
  • antiX-core: A no-frills variant with no X but good wireless support.
  • antiX-net: The leanest option, wired and ready for building from scratch.

Whether you're opting for the full edition or the base, you'll get a customized 5.10.188 kernel for legacy systems and an exclusive 6.1.42 kernel for 64-bit full editions. Your browser choices range from Firefox ESR to Seamonkey, and LibreOffice 7.5.5-4 comes standard in full editions.

File managers like zzzFM and rox-filer make organizing your files a breeze, while winff and asunder handle your audio and video conversion. A multitude of general tools like bootrepair, Package Installer, and Network Assistant give you full control over your system.

What truly sets antiX-23 apart is its commitment to purity and user choice. It offers a computing experience devoid of snaps and flatpaks, allowing users to enjoy a system without systemd or elogind dependencies. For those who prefer working with the command line, the distro comes packed with a selection of CLI apps such as nano and vim-tiny for editing and mocp and pmrp for media playback.

Additionally, antiX-23 also includes unique in-house applications like 1-to-1-voice-antix for encrypted voice chat and ssh-conduit for secure remote connections, making it a comprehensive package for both newbies and Linux veterans alike.

So go ahead, give antiX-23 a spin, and experience Linux the way it's meant to be. You can download the operating system here now.

Photo credit: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Businesses must learn to live with ransomware

Debian-based antiX-23 (Arditi del Popolo) is the Systemd-free Linux experience of your dreams

60 percent of healthcare industry cyber incidents impact patient care

Get 'Mastering Windows Server 2022 -- Fourth Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Over half of data breaches are down to digital certificates

From The White House to your business: The countdown is on to zero trust

Why UK-based companies are at a crossroads with GDPR [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

74 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

73 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

15 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

Rectify11: Windows 11 done right

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.