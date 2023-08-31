Chrome password sharing feature makes it easier to share login credentials... with limitations

No Comments
Passwords written a notebook on top of a laptop

There are many reasons for wanting to share passwords, and it is surprising -- and also a source of irritation -- that doing so is not easier. But Google is looking to change this by introducing a dedicated password sharing option to Chrome.

Users of the browser will soon be able to use the Password Manager function of the browser to quickly share login details with others. To start with, it appears that Google will limit sharing to people you have added to your Google Family Group, but it is possible that this will be opened up further in future.

See also:

It has been known for a while that Google was working on such a feature, but more details have started to emerge. The new system will greatly simplify password sharing, eliminating the need to either remember, or manually copy and paste passwords to share them with others.

The system, which is currently undergoing testing, will enable users to select multiple entries in Chrome's Password Manager and chose who to share them with. New information strongly suggests that sharing will be, at least initially, limited to people you have added to your Google Family Group. In many ways this makes a lot of sense as password sharing between family members is extremely common.

You can see how the sharing process will work in this video posted by Leopeva64:

There are a few things to point out here, not least of which is that password sharing is not yet working. This is understandable as Google is clearly still working on it, and we are just getting an early glimpse for now. Secondly, while there are issues in limiting password sharing to member of a Google Family Group -- which, if you're not aware, is Google's way of letting users share accounts and subscription services with family members (more details are available here).

The problem is that a Family Group can only contain six people, thereby limiting who you are able to share passwords with. This, of course, may change.

Image credit: Maridav / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why "AI" can't succeed without APIs

Half of European enterprises have no formal BYOD policy

Learning from the recent TOMRA cyberattack: How can manufacturers increase resilience?

Microsoft is unbundling Teams from Microsoft 365 and Office 365 to address European antitrust concerns

Chrome password sharing feature makes it easier to share login credentials... with limitations

JBL Authentics Series: Retro speaker design meets modern technology

Businesses must learn to live with ransomware

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

74 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

73 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

15 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

Rectify11: Windows 11 done right

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.