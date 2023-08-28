Microsoft reveals how to mitigate the Downfall vulnerability affecting Intel processors running Windows 10 and Windows 11

No Comments
Downfall vulnerability logo

Following on from the Meltdown flaw and other related vulnerabilities, a more recent security issue was discovered in the form of Downfall. Tracked as CVE-2022-40982, exploitation of the flaw is known as a transient execution attack and it affects Intel CPUs.

Microsoft has not only acknowledged that the problem exists, but has now provided details of mitigation techniques that can be used. In security advisory KB5029778, the company gives instructions for users of Windows 10, Windows 11 and Windows Server.

See also:

Microsoft explains that more recent Intel chips -- such as Alder Lake, Raptor Lake and Sapphire Rapids -- are not affected by Downfall, but says that it is aware of a new transient execution attack named gather data sampling (GDS) or "Downfall".

The company adds:

This vulnerability could be used to infer data from affected CPUs across security boundaries such as user-kernel, processes, virtual machines (VMs), and trusted execution environments.

The mitigation is a simple matter of installing the Intel Platform Update (IPU) 23.3 microcode update which can be obtained from OEM. Microsoft acknowledges that not everyone will consider GDS to be part of their threat model. As such, it also provides details of how to disable the mitigation:

To disable the GDS mitigation in Windows, you must have the following installed, as appropriate for your environment:

  • On supported Windows 10 and Windows 11 environments, you must have installed the Windows update dated on or after August 22, 2023.
  • On supported Windows Server environments, you must have installed the Windows update dated on or after September 12, 2023.

After the appropriate Windows update is installed, you must set the following feature flag in the registry:

Registry location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management

Value name: FeatureSettingsOverride

Value type: REG_DWORD

Value data: 0x2000000 (hex)

If this registry value does not already exist, run the following command to disable the GDS mitigation:

reg add "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management" /v FeatureSettingsOverride /t REG_DWORD /d 33554432 /f

More details are available in the INTEL-SA-00828 security advisory and CVE-2022-40982, as well as in Microsoft's own KB5029778 support document.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How document automation can take the pressure off IT teams [Q&A]

Microsoft reveals how to mitigate the Downfall vulnerability affecting Intel processors running Windows 10 and Windows 11

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DARK AirFlow I is an active cooler for PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs

Evolution of cloud data protection: Why your business needs a Data Command Center

Mageia 9 offers a fresh Linux alternative for Microsoft Windows 11 users

Anomaly Detection: Four steps to avoiding unforeseen cloud costs

The future of identity is self-sovereignty

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

73 Comments

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

72 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

16 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

15 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

Rectify11: Windows 11 done right

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.