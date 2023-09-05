Google is turning Android 3D

No Comments
3D Android logo

There is so much focus on AI from the likes of Google, Microsoft et al that it's easy to forget that there are other things happening in the tech world. Case in point: Google's new 3D look for Android.

Sadly, we're not talking about a three-dimensional mobile operating system offering virtual reality or experience or anything like that. Google is simply updating its branding, and this means a new logo for Android.

See also:

As Google points out, changing to branding are no small tasks; there is a great deal to consider. But the company feels it has managed to design an update that manages to "reflect individual passions, personality and context".

But enough of the guff. What does it actually mean? What changes will you see?

"android" is becoming "Android" Or, as Google puts it:

Our new visuals draw inspiration from Material design to complement the Google brand palette, as well as be adaptable. The refreshed and dynamic robot shows up where Android connects with people, community and cultural moments. It can reflect individual passions, personality and context.

With this update, you'll notice some subtle changes that help connect Android to Google. In addition to moving away from our longstanding lowercase stylization of "android", we're elevating the Android logo by capitalizing the "A", adding more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo. While we’ve added more curves and personality unique to Android, the new Android stylization more closely mirrors Google's logo and creates balance between the two. We hope these small but significant updates to the Android typeface will better communicate the relationship between Android devices and the Google apps and services people already know.

More importantly, the Android logo ("bugdroid") has been given a 3D makeover, as you can see above. Google adds: "We've also updated the robot’s full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts".

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google is turning Android 3D

KLEVV unveils CRAS C910 Lite M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Kingston launches XS1000 external SSD

Manjaro Linux 23.0 'Uranos' is here with GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions

The IT assets that could put your organization at risk

Millions of Freecycle users need to change their passwords following a huge data breach

Two out of three companies lose data due to failed backups

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

83 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

80 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

66 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

16 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

16 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.