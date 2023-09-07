CISOs see budgets increase despite economic slowdown

No Comments

A new report from Team8 shows that 56 percent of CISOs have had budget increases since 2022 despite the economic slowdown, while 25 percent saw no change and 19 percent cuts.

However, larger security departments have been most affected by budget cuts with 67 percent of those with 51-100 people seeing budget reductions.

The 2023 CISO Village Survey surveyed 130 CISOs from leading enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. Half of respondents have cybersecurity budgets of $10 million or more. The results show the two leading categories for budget expansion are: AIM (Identity and Access Management) and cloud security, with 46 percent of those surveyed anticipating budget expansions in these two areas.

The survey also finds that close to half of CISOs are citing 'third party risk management' and 'AI security' as their biggest organizational challenges.

The report notes, "The COVID-19 pandemic, the volatile economic environment, and the rise of remote work created new challenges in the cybersecurity landscape that have simultaneously instigated new opportunities for growth."

Around 56 percent of survey respondents list their cloud deployment status as hybrid, with an ongoing transition towards greater cloud adoption. Among the respondents from hybrid companies, 66 percent expect to see increases in spending on cloud security.

The survey concluded by asking, "If you could ask your fellow CISOs one question, what would it be?" The most frequent responses focused on identifying the best return on investment. There was also emphasis on gaining visibility into legacy environments.

The full report is available from the Team8 site.

Photo Credit: fotoscool/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CISOs see budgets increase despite economic slowdown

Get 'Learning Spring Boot 3.0 -- Third Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

AI-driven search helps uncover cloud risks

Guardians of privacy: The promise of fully homomorphic encryption in the AI and blockchain era

Hiding undetected: Why security teams can no longer overlook HTTPS decryption

How to speed up File Explorer in Windows 11

Fix the UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR error in Windows with a BIOS update from MSI

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

83 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

80 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

69 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

26 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

16 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.