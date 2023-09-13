WinZip 28 unveils redesigned home screen, ability to scan archives for threats

Corel has unveiled WinZip 28, a major new release of its Windows compression tool. Two major features of note stand: a new malware scan tool for archives, and a redesigned home screen.

In addition, several existing tools -- including WinZip Courier and WinZip SafeShare -- gain new and improved features. The modern home screen -- available in all editions of WinZip -- serves several purposes, from one-click updates to accessing help and support. It’s also designed to make it easier to explore new productivity features and tools.

The home screen is also host to the ideas portal, from where users can submit ideas and feature suggestions. WinZip 28 also adds optional in-app ratings and surveys to encourage users to submit feedback.

Elsewhere, the tool also unveils a new option that enables users to scan zip files for possible malware prior to extracting their contents, helping prevent ransomware and other malware from getting on to the user’s computer.

The WinZip Secure Backup tool, restricted to Pro and Enterprise editions only, adds a new feature to make backing up an easier task -- users can now trigger backups from within File Explorer simply by right-clicking a folder.

Another Pro-only tool, WinZip SafeShare, which was introduced in WinZip 27, also promises improved notification through better-formatted emails and the inclusion of more relevant details of what’s been shared with recipients.

Finally, WinZip’s PDF Express component adds support for annotating and commenting on PDF files, while users purchasing WinZip Pro now get WinZip Courier -- a tool for sending large attachments securely -- included in the main package.

WinZip 28 is available now as a free 21-day trial version for PCs running Windows 10 or later. WinZip 28 Standard costs $34.95 plus tax for a 12-month, 1-PC license; the same license for WinZip 28 Pro costs $54.95 plus tax.