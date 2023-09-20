79 percent of organizations are confident in their ransomware defenses

No Comments
ransomware laptop

A new report from SpyCloud shows that while 79 percent of organizations say they are confident in their ransomware defenses, 81 percent were affected at least once in the past 12 months.

The study also shows that infostealer infections preceded 22 percent of ransomware events for North American and European ransomware victim companies in 2023. 76 percent of infections that preceded these ransomware events involved the Raccoon infostealer malware.

"Ransomware is a malware problem at its core, and there's a clear pattern emerging that shows
infostealer malware is directly leading to ransomware attacks," says Trevor Hilligoss, senior director of security research at SpyCloud. "Organizations that fail to address malware-stolen authentication data risk more than just ransom costs, as harm to brand reputation, disruption to business operations, and resource drain can be equally or more detrimental than the ransom itself."

Over 98 percent of respondents agree that better visibility and automated remediation of malware-exfiltrated data would improve their ability to fight against ransomware. Organizations have shifted their approach in the past year though, moving away from user awareness and training and toward technology-driven countermeasures such as automating the remediation of exposed passwords and session cookies, implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA), and leveraging passwordless authentication such as passkeys.

"Despite organizations' understanding of malware, security teams still lack visibility into the
authentication data exposed by infections -- and as such fail to consistently remediate stolen
credentials and cookies as a means of preventing the account takeover and session hijacking
attacks that lead to ransomware," adds Hilligoss. "While MFA, automation, and passwordless
technologies are important precautions, none of them are infallible."

The full 2023 Ransomware Defense Report is available from the SpyCloud site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Meta unveils a new Facebook logo, reactions and more

Amazon shows off new Fire TV devices

Amazon eero Max 7: What you need to know about the WiFi 7 mesh system

Amazon unveils next-gen Echo devices

GNOME 45 'Rīga' Linux desktop environment is released

Add 8TB of storage to your PlayStation 5 with the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD

Get a Linux-style tiling window manager on Windows

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

81 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge gains a secret option for screen grabbing videos

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.