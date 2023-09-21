63 percent of IT workers are worried AI will take their jobs

While many IT workers see the productivity benefits of AI, 56 percent believe it benefits employers more than employees. Additionally, 63 percent are concerned generative AI tools might take their job in the next five years compared to 44 percent of general office workers.

These are some of the findings of a new report from Ivanti. It also looks and digital experience (DEX) and finds 58 percent still prefer dealing with a human rather than a chatbot.

"Organizations globally are grappling with how to optimize Digital Employee Experience (DEX) for the entire workforce," says Jeff Abbott, Ivanti's CEO. "Best-in-class organizations view DEX as a powerful tool to improve accessibility, employee retention and the security of their organization. However, with the rapid progress of AI and automation, the real DEX opportunity is for organizations to enhance employee productivity, speed, and value creation with the best possible IT solution platform."

Among knowledge workers 78 percent say they could be more productive with different tools, while 57 percent report serious friction at least weekly while using workplace technology. 17 percent say they have either quit due to poor tech or would consider doing so -- and that figure is nearly twice as high for Gen Z. 61 percent say that negative technology experiences affect morale.

Interestingly IT professionals who are tasked with implementing DEX in the organization don't always get the benefits of it. While the vast majority of IT professionals (84 percent) want to continue to work remotely at least some of the time, they're also significantly more likely to experience a wide range of technology problems at work compared to other office workers.

Among the IT workers surveyed 85 percent spend at least part of their week at home, yet over a quarter (27 percent) say their tech tools are not as effective when working remotely. 39 percent complain about too many logins, 47 percent report too many digital notifications and 42 percent report too many tools/platforms required as a tech problem they experience at work. Also one in five says they don't have full visibility into which workplace applications employees use.

You can get the full report from the Ivanti site.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com

