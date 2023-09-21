Get 'Customizing Microsoft Teams' (worth $27.99) for FREE

No Comments

In the evolving remote working arrangement, the demand for custom Microsoft Teams apps is increasing rapidly across businesses.

If you are someone who aims to provide users with an exceptional experience through custom-built apps that adhere to industry standards and good governance, Customizing Microsoft Teams is for you! The book starts with an overview of Microsoft Teams customization and configuration prerequisites.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Coding All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

It then shows you how to expose functionalities from various solutions through tabs, connectors, messaging extensions, and more before you move on to explore how the PowerShell module can manage multiple aspects of administration and how to use the SharePoint Framework for creating custom Microsoft Teams apps.

You’ll be able to work with Microsoft Dataverse for Teams to build custom apps, bots, and flows using Power Apps, Power Virtual Agents, and Power Automate.

As you publish your production-ready apps on the Teams store and Microsoft AppSource, you’ll also understand Teams app analytics and reporting functionalities.

By the end of this book, you’ll have learned how to develop custom solutions to solve critical business problems and extend the power of Microsoft Teams to develop high-value use cases in the remote working culture.

Customizing Microsoft Teams, from Packt, usually retails for $27.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 4, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VIZIO kicks off Football Season with affordable Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV

Windows 11.2 is the Microsoft operating system you want, but can't have

ACDSee Photo Studio 2024 celebrates 30th anniversary with new AI-powered features

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

Microsoft unveils four new Surface devices

Business leaders worry more about ransomware than the economy

63 percent of IT workers are worried AI will take their jobs

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

81 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge gains a secret option for screen grabbing videos

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.