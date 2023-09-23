TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G is a luxury Android foldable smartphone

Blending cutting-edge technology and fashion-forward aesthetics, TECNO's sub-brand, PHANTOM, has unveiled its flagship foldable -- the PHANTOM V Flip 5G. With this move, TECNO leaps into the future, introducing its first-ever flip phone and setting a high bar in the luxury smartphone market.

The heart of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G's imaging prowess is its 64MP RGBW Ultra Sensitive Sensor Main Camera, which ensures vibrant photos even in low-light conditions. Boosting its capabilities is the unique RGBW pixel format, which offers reduced noise and superior color accuracy.

Accompanying this is a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 32MP Dual-flash Autofocus Front Camera - making it a dream device for selfie aficionados. TECNO's Dual-camera Fusion technology ensures that the captured images are high on detail and clarity.

The flip phone's FreeCam System introduces an innovative way of capturing moments. Whether it's group shots, detailed selfies, or time-lapses, the system offers stability across a variety of angles, ensuring impeccable results. The hands-free capture, enabled through gesture and voice commands, is indeed a delightful addition.

Reimagining the cover screen, PHANTOM V Flip 5G's "The Planet" Personalized Versatile Cover Screen promises intuitive control and customization. The device also boasts a 6.9-inch FHD+ main screen, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. You even get an impressive 10-120Hz LTPO refresh rate.

Under the hood, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G houses the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB ROM. Its 4000mAh Super Battery ensures longevity, while the 45W Flash Charging gets you back to full power in a jiffy. Running on TECNO's first HiOS 13.5, based on Android 13, users get a range of intelligent features, from an advanced personal assistant to enhanced security.

Unfortunately, official pricing is not yet revealed, but it should come in well under $1,000. If you are hoping to buy this beautiful foldable, you had better be in India -- that is apparently the only market where it will be sold starting next month.