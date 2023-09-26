Remote work creates extra challenges for network teams

No Comments

The ongoing shift to hybrid and remote work environments has resulted in key changes to the roles and priorities of network administrators in order to address new connectivity challenges and prioritize and preserve a secure, productive end-user experience.

New research by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) and Auvik shows 73 percent of network professionals reported an increase in workloads, either slightly or significantly, following the shift from traditional to hybrid work environments.

The top challenges associated with the remote work experience are poor home Wi-Fi setups, distance from applications, and poor ISP quality. To overcome these obstacles, 72 percent of surveyed organizations have deployed network hardware to the homes of remote workers, including network security devices (62.7 percent) and Wi-Fi access points (54.1 percent). Additionally, 90 percent of organizations with hybrid workers say that they had to upgrade Wi-Fi networks to address increased office mobility requirements.

"These results reinforce that although people are beginning to return to the office, hybrid work is here to stay and is resulting in significant changes for network administrators," says Alex Hoff, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Auvik. "Although IT teams no longer own all the assets utilized daily by employees, they are still responsible for these operations. And despite not being able to directly exert control over employees’ home networks, they can have visibility over these environments with network monitoring tools. Implementing network visibility software helps IT professionals overcome these new obstacles by providing the ability to maintain visibility and control amid changing work circumstances. The data provided in this report reinforces Auvik's place in the market and demonstrates that our recent acquisitions, integrations, and expanded product offerings that were designed to help IT teams adapt to these new norms are well-suited for the challenges that are being identified within the industry."

Among other findings, nearly 49 percent of network operations teams have started working with a new tool vendor to help them manage the network experience of remote workers. Remote desktop access tools (deployed by 81 percent of companies) remain the go-to solution for troubleshooting remote users' problems, but endpoint monitoring tools are becoming increasingly popular (79 percent).

Although 87 percent have allocated funds in their budget to update network operation tools for remote and hybrid user support, only 32 percent of organizations say that they have been successful in doing so.

The full report is available from the Auvik site.

Image credit: AndrewLozovyi/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Remote work creates extra challenges for network teams

Businesses not prepared for PKI automation

Lenovo launches ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 AIO business desktop

Enterprises lack strategy for DevOps automation

Almost 8 million DDoS attacks launched in first half of 2023

How much does 1GB of mobile data cost around the world?

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

9 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge gains a secret option for screen grabbing videos

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.