Linux users at risk? Canonical uncovers possible security issue in Snap Store!

No Comments
worried man

When it comes to Linux-based operating systems, users don’t have to worry about security, right? Umm, no. Linux distributions are not infallible. For instance, according to a forum post, Canonical's Snap Store recently hit a big security snag when users discovered some new snaps that might contain harmful code. This scary moment shows how even trusted places like app stores can have problems that could hurt users.

Reacting quickly, the Snap Store team removed these bad snaps from the platform, making sure no one else could find or install them. But they didn't stop there.

Now, if someone wants to add a new snap to the store, there's a temporary extra check in place. They'll see a prompt asking them to “request reserved name”, which adds a step to make sure everything's safe before the snap gets added to the store. This doesn't affect anyone who's updating existing snaps, so it’s good news for developers already on the platform.

Canonical has apologized to the snap publishers and developers for any trouble this change may cause. With that said, they believe thie is a very important step to take right now. They want to carefully look into this scary incident, without any other issues getting in the way, and most importantly, they want to keep users safe and maintain their trust in the Snap Store.

While the Snap Store team looks into what happened, they've promised to share more information in the coming days. This is a tough time for the Linux community, obviously, but the goal is clear -- to keep the Snap Store a safe and trusted place for both developers and users.

Canonical's fast response shows a strong promise to keep things secure and maintain the trust and safety users expect from the Snap Store. Although this incident is unsettling, it's also call to action to make the Snap Store even more secure and reliable against any future threats.

Image credit:  Ollyy / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux users at risk? Canonical uncovers possible security issue in Snap Store!

Rectify11 is Windows 11 as it should be

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

How to budget for an Agile environment

AI for the good guys: Practical lessons for AI and cyber risk

Best Windows apps this week

What's driving the need for cybersecurity in ESG [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

18 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.