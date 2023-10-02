Lenovo launches a trio of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops

Lenovo has unveiled a new range of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops, combining advanced hardware components with AI-powered tools aimed at enhancing productivity, fostering creativity, and simplifying user experience. This new lineup aims to blend value with performance, while also promising reliability.

The newly introduced laptops come with a set of exclusive tools and premium services. One of the notable features is the File Sync, which allows users to access Google Drive files offline, a useful feature for individuals who are constantly on the move.

Additionally, these laptops are equipped with a 1080p webcam and AI-powered video calling tools to potentially improve video conferencing clarity. Among other AI-driven features is the Google Photos Magic Eraser, which provides an option for users to easily remove unwanted distractions from photographs.



The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is geared towards users seeking a versatile machine. It has dimensions of 315.5 x 229 x 19.7 mm (12.4 x 9.0 x 0.8 inches) and a starting weight of 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs.). The display is a 14” 16:10 FHD IPS with 300 nits brightness, and it supports an optional Lenovo USI Pen for touchscreen interaction. Under the hood, it houses either an Intel Core i5-1334U or Intel Core i3-1315U processor, with graphics handled by Intel Iris Xe or Intel UHD Graphics respectively. Memory and storage options include 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, with a choice between 128GB eMMC or up to 512GB SSD. The laptop offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and comes in two color variants: Storm Grey and Stone Blue.

The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus is tailored for the gaming community with dimensions of 356.5 x 253.0 x 19.95 mm (14.03 x 9.96 x 0.79 inches) and a weight under 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs.). The display is a 16” WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB color coverage, and a bright 350 nits output. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors (i5-1235U or i3-1215U) with graphics managed by Intel Iris Xe or Intel UHD Graphics, depending on the processor. The memory is a fast 4266MHz LPDDR4x with configurations up to 16GB, while storage options include 128GB eMMC or up to 512GB SSD (M.2 PCIE 2242). This model provides up to 12 hours of battery life, available in a Stone Blue with Pattern color.

Lastly, the IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus with dimensions of 324.4 x 216.2 x 19.3 mm (12.8 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches) and a starting weight of 1.50 kg (3.31 lbs.) is aimed at daily users who prioritize mobility. It offers a 14” FHD (1920x1080) IPS display, available in both touch and non-touch variants, powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 processor with Intel UHD Graphics. Memory is an LPDDR5: 8GB, and storage comes in 128GB or 256GB eMMC variants. This model offers up to 12 hours of battery life, and comes in a Storm Grey color.

Each model comes with a 1080p FHD camera (with a privacy shutter), and a range of ports including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a combo audio jack, among others. The audio is managed by 2W Stereo Speakers with Waves tuning across all three models. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth, varying slightly between models. With these specifications, Lenovo seems to be trying to cater to a diverse range of users, from gamers to professionals and everyone in between.

In terms of pricing, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus (14”) and IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (14”) are now available in North America starting at $549.99 and $499.99 respectively. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus (16”) is priced at 599 euros (including VAT) in the EMEA region, but is not available in North America. These new IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops also come with a 3-month complimentary subscription to Photoshop web and Adobe Express Premium plan.

