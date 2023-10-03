Samsung T9 Portable SSD blends luxury and ruggedness with top notch performance

No Comments

Samsung today expands its T-series storage product line with the launch of the T9 Portable Solid State Drive (SSD), blending aesthetics with portability and performance. The T9 is engineered to be a reliable companion for data safety during transit, boasting swift data transfer rates and generous storage capacities. The rugged USB-C drive can survive drops up to nine feet, but if does somehow become inoperable, it comes with a five-year warranty.

“Modern-day creators necessitate a storage ally capable of securely housing their artworks, while also saving them precious time, particularly when on-the-move,” remarked Jose Hernandez, the Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “The T9 emerges as an apt choice, aiding a vast global community of creators in effortlessly capturing high-definition photographs, filming and editing 4K videos, transferring files, and executing seamless backups in a matter of seconds.”

Highlighting its superior performance and colossal storage, the T9 provides up to 2,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) sequential read and write speeds over the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. This interface facilitates a 20 Gbps data transfer rate, significantly accelerating the transfer of high-res videos or bulky files. The T9 showcases a substantial speed improvement, approximately doubling the speed of its predecessor, the T7, allowing for the transfer of a 4-gigabyte Full HD video in nearly two seconds or an hour and a half-long 4K video (21GB) within 12 seconds.

Adding a touch of luxury to ruggedness, the T9 inherits the robust design from the T7 Shield, adorned with curved diagonal lines and reverse carbon patterns, offering a fabric-like luxurious feel akin to an exquisite wallet. The T9’s design utilizes rubber material not just for aesthetics but for enhancing performance and temperature regulation, all while providing a comfortable grip.

For those who demand swift, efficient large file transfers sans any slowdown, the T9 is crafted with silicon and aluminum to ward off heat, ensuring unhindered operation during intense work sessions. The Samsung Dynamic Thermal Guard technology effectively curtails performance dips due to overheating, thereby ensuring consistent, fast transfer speeds. This superior thermal management permits professionals to transfer hours of 8K videos or thousands of high-res images, sans any fret over data loss.

The T9 is being offered in three capacities -- 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, catering to the diverse needs of creators. Its compact dimensions, akin to a credit card, ensure creators can carry their work effortlessly wherever they venture. The drive is available for purchase from Amazon here priced at $139.99 for the 1TB model, $239.99 for the 2TB version, and $439.99 for the 4TB variant.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Samsung T9 Portable SSD blends luxury and ruggedness with top notch performance

Microsoft borrows a feature from 'Windows Utopia' to make Windows 11 setup more fun

Gen Z twice as likely to think cybersecurity isn't worth the effort

One in eight open source downloads have known and avoidable risks

Plugable releases Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1)

The future of AI in payments is already here

Younger employees more likely to have unsafe cybersecurity habits

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft is bringing one of the best features of Photoshop to Paint in Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.