68 percent of IT decision makers are worried about the rise of deepfakes

A new survey of 205 IT security decision makers highlights mounting concerns over the use of AI, and deepfakes in particular, as 68 percent of respondents express concerns about cybercriminals using deepfakes to target their organisations.

The study from Integrity360 finds 59 percent also agree that AI is increasing the number of cyber attacks, which aligns with the change in attacks that have been noticeable over the past year as 'offensive AI' is being used for tasks such as malware creation.

AI is also being used to create more phishing messages with content that accurately mimics the language, tone, and design of legitimate emails.

Brian Martin, head of product development, innovation and strategy at Integrity360 says, "The use of AI for cyber-attacks is already a threat to businesses, but recognising the future potential and the impact this can have, is just the start. We've already seen the potential for deepfake technology with the video of Volodymr Zelensky telling Ukrainians to put down their weapons and spreading disinformation. This is just one example of the nefarious means in which it can be used and businesses need to be prepared for how to defend against this and discern what is and isn’t real, to avoid falling victim to an attack."

Looking at specific job roles, the survey suggests that CIOs appear to have the least understanding of AI's impact on cyber security, with 42 percent disagreeing that AI will have an impact on cybersecurity. This highlights a potential gap in knowledge among C-level executives, which may have implications for organizations' cyber security strategies and the importance of educational efforts to ensure they are well-informed about the role of AI.

However, 73 percent agree that AI is becoming an increasingly important tool for security operations and incident response. This reflects the industry's growing recognition of AI's potential to enhance security practices and the perception that AI can be used both defensively and offensively. 71 percent believe AI is improving the speed and accuracy of incident response, while 67 percent think using AI improves the efficiency of cybersecurity operations.

"As AI technologies continue to evolve, their integration into cyber security will follow. Organisations must remain proactive in embracing AI while also addressing the challenges it presents, ensuring that their cyber security defences keep pace," adds Martin.

Image credit: dkcreative/depositphotos.com