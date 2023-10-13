Get 'Killer ChatGPT Prompts: Harness the Power of AI for Success and Profit' (worth $12) for FREE

By now, you’ve heard of ChatGPT and its incredible potential. You may even have tried to use it a few times just to see it in action for yourself. But have you ever wondered what ChatGPT is truly capable of?

Killer ChatGPT Prompts: Harness the Power of AI for Success and Profit will show you the true power of Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

In the book, veteran IT educator and trusted author Guy Hart-Davis shows you the exact prompts he’s discovered to unlock a huge variety of expert business writing, like emails and proposals, data analysis use cases, lesson plans, information exchange scripts, and more!

You’ll also find:

The perfect prompts for a huge array of job roles, including those in sales and marketing, web development, HR, customer support, and more

Use cases for ChatGPT in the home, with your kids, and in your relationship

Hundreds more prompts that will make your job, your home life, and your day-to-day so much easier

There’s no doubt about it. LLMs -- and ChatGPT -- are here to stay. The only question is: Will you have the skills and the wherewithal to unleash its potential in your own life? Killer ChatGPT Prompts can guarantee that you will.

Killer ChatGPT Prompts, from Wiley, usually retails for $12 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 26, so act fast.