New service aims to make cloud more accessible

With so many different platforms and technologies available, navigating the world of cloud computing can be tricky.

In a bid to make things simpler Acorn Labs is announcing public beta availability of its cloud developer platform Acorn, a service that makes it simple for anyone to run software in their own cloud sandbox and easily share their creations.

"Cloud computing has become increasingly complex for large organizations, let alone individual developers and small teams," says Acorn CEO Sheng Liang. "With Acorn, we've eliminated that complexity. Users don't need to be experts in Kubernetes, Terraform, DevOps or AWS to take advantage of the power of cloud computing. Acorn puts the power of the most popular cloud computing solutions at your fingertips. The only question is what you will create from then on."

Features of acorn include a free sandbox environment allows anyone to experience cloud computing without barriers. Sandbox environments give users the ability to run up to 4GB of RAM at any given time for up to two hours. At the end of the two hours, workloads are stopped but can be recreated as often as a user desires.

While the sandbox is always free, by upgrading to a Pro account, users can deploy to pro regions and run their applications without any limitations. With a Pro account users can also invite team members to their projects to collaborate on development and testing workflows.

Acorn deployments include an intuitive set of DevOps tools, including monitoring, logging, secret management and a powerful cloud-based management console.

The infrastructure is deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with resource billing based on consumption, while Platinum and Enterprise accounts can create Acorn Private Regions using their own AWS accounts.

Acorn is currently in beta, and standard accounts are available for anyone at www.acorn.io. Users who would like to test Pro, Platinum or Enterprise functionality can request free trial accounts from within the platform.

The technology will be on show at Kubecon North America and AWS Re:Invent in November.

Image Credit: Chaiyapop Bhumiwat/Shutterstock