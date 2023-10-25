New service aims to make cloud more accessible

1 Comment
Cloud access

With so many different platforms and technologies available, navigating the world of cloud computing can be tricky.

In a bid to make things simpler Acorn Labs is announcing public beta availability of its cloud developer platform Acorn, a service that makes it simple for anyone to run software in their own cloud sandbox and easily share their creations.

"Cloud computing has become increasingly complex for large organizations, let alone individual developers and small teams," says Acorn CEO Sheng Liang. "With Acorn, we've eliminated that complexity. Users don't need to be experts in Kubernetes, Terraform, DevOps or AWS to take advantage of the power of cloud computing. Acorn puts the power of the most popular cloud computing solutions at your fingertips. The only question is what you will create from then on."

Features of acorn include a free sandbox environment allows anyone to experience cloud computing without barriers. Sandbox environments give users the ability to run up to 4GB of RAM at any given time for up to two hours. At the end of the two hours, workloads are stopped but can be recreated as often as a user desires.

While the sandbox is always free, by upgrading to a Pro account, users can deploy to pro regions and run their applications without any limitations. With a Pro account users can also invite team members to their projects to collaborate on development and testing workflows.

Acorn deployments include an intuitive set of DevOps tools, including monitoring, logging, secret management and a powerful cloud-based management console.

The infrastructure is deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with resource billing based on consumption, while Platinum and Enterprise accounts can create Acorn Private Regions using their own AWS accounts.

Acorn is currently in beta, and standard accounts are available for anyone at www.acorn.io. Users who would like to test Pro, Platinum or Enterprise functionality can request free trial accounts from within the platform.

The technology will be on show at Kubecon North America and AWS Re:Invent in November.

Image CreditChaiyapop Bhumiwat/Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Greedy apps collect more information than they should

Get 'Python Machine Learning' (worth $24) for FREE

Malwarebytes launches ID theft protection for consumers

Best Windows apps this week

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

Like Microsoft, Google wants your help to fix AI and make it more secure

Why lack of training can put cybersecurity at risk [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.