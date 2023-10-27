Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

The time has finally come for Microsoft to unleash all of the new features of the Moment 4 update for Windows 11 to a wider audience with the release of the KB5031455 update.

Users are being treated to what is the biggest and most significant upgrade to Windows 11 since it was launched. Available for Windows 11 22H2, the KB5031455 update is a preview of the update that will be released for everyone next month and it includes all of the Moment 4 features -- such as Copilot, the new System Components section of Settings, and more -- enabled by default. There are also numerous bug fixes.

This really is a huge update, and it is well worth taking a look at the KB5031455 update support document for a full break down of everything it includes. Just about every area of Windows 11 receives some sort of update, from the Start menu and taskbar, through Settings and File Explorer to accessibility and beyond.

In addition to enabling all of the Moment 4 updates by default, Microsoft draws attention to the following improvement in the KB5031455 update:

New! This update adds new customization options for Dynamic Lighting OEMs. You can now customize OS images for new PCs. This includes setting up Dynamic Lighting defaults.

This update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey. The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.

This update supports the currency change in Croatia from the Kuna to the Euro.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Syria. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Syria DST changes 2022.

This update addresses an issue that affects fontdrvhost.exe . It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts.

. It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts. This update addresses a memory leak in ctfmon.exe .

. This update addresses a memory leak in TextInputHost.exe .

. This update addresses an issue that affects Dynamic Lighting. The default provider is not applied as expected. This occurs when you set it up using Unattend files.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall Profile. When you are on a domain authenticated network, it detects a public domain. This is wrong.

This update addresses an issue that affects Outlook. It stops responding. This occurs when you print to an Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printer that has a slow response time.

This update addresses an error that occurs when you print using v4 print drivers.

This update addresses an issue that affects cellular settings. The name of the mobile operator is wrong.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that blocks external connections. This occurs when you set up a Kubernetes load balanced service and turn on session affinity.

This update addresses a Firewall configuration service provider (CSP) issue. It stops a device from syncing.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices on which you have defined Windows Information Protection (WIP) policies and set up a proxy. A stop error occurs. This happens on devices that use Microsoft Defender Application Guard. In the past, WIP was known as enterprise data protection (EDP).

This update addresses an issue that occurs after you run a Push-button reset. You cannot set up Windows Hello facial recognition. This affects devices that have Windows Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) turned on.

This update addresses an issue that affects PowerShell versions greater than 7.3.1. It might block scripts and not let them run in Constrained Language Mode. This occurs when you turn on a WDAC policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Automatically Hide the Taskbar setting. You cannot set it using the SHAppBarMessage() API.

API. This update improves the performance of the search box experience.

This update addresses an issue that affects robocopy. The /efsraw switch stops it from copying data properly.

switch stops it from copying data properly. This update addresses an issue that affects the Device Management (DM) client. The sync session takes longer than you expect for the enrollment status page (ESP).

As this is a preview version of an update, it is available by checking for optional updates. You can also download the KB5031455 update from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

