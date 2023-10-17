Microsoft is ready to launch new System Components hub in Windows 11 23H2

It is a number of weeks since we first learned about Windows 11's new System Components section in Windows 11. Initially discovered hidden in a Canary build of the operating system, Microsoft is now readying the new hub for a wider launch.

When it is made available to everyone, the new System Component hub will make various aspects of system management easier. It serves as a handy portal through which it is possible to change default apps, and take control of built-in apps and components without the need to hunt around in numerous places.

See also:

While the new hub is going to be making its way to users of Windows 11 23H2, it seems likely that it will also be backported to Windows 11 22H2. When it does launch, System Components will be accessible through the Settings app in Windows 11, but there will also be other signs of change that are related to it.

As noted by X user techosarusrex, the feature has jumped from the Canary and Dev builds of Windows 11 to the Release Preview channel, indicating an imminent launch:

lol So. Features have hit RP, that aren't in dev or beta



System Components page and labeling pic.twitter.com/j1BPSzbWT0 — techosarusrex (@techosarusrex) October 13, 2023

Making it easier to identity when apps that appear in the Start menu are built-in components and which are third-party tools, Microsoft is also introducing a System Components label. This will make it clear at a glance whether a shortcut relates to an official Microsoft tool or not. Again, this is something we learned of quite some time ago, but it seems that Microsoft finally has everything ready for public consumption.

Image credit: techosarusrex