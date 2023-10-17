Microsoft is ready to launch new System Components hub in Windows 11 23H2

No Comments
Windows 11 System Components

It is a number of weeks since we first learned about Windows 11's new System Components section in Windows 11. Initially discovered hidden in a Canary build of the operating system, Microsoft is now readying the new hub for a wider launch.

When it is made available to everyone, the new System Component hub will make various aspects of system management easier. It serves as a handy portal through which it is possible to change default apps, and take control of built-in apps and components without the need to hunt around in numerous places.

See also:

While the new hub is going to be making its way to users of Windows 11 23H2, it seems likely that it will also be backported to Windows 11 22H2. When it does launch, System Components will be accessible through the Settings app in Windows 11, but there will also be other signs of change that are related to it.

As noted by X user techosarusrex, the feature has jumped from the Canary and Dev builds of Windows 11 to the Release Preview channel, indicating an imminent launch:

Making it easier to identity when apps that appear in the Start menu are built-in components and which are third-party tools, Microsoft is also introducing a System Components label. This will make it clear at a glance whether a shortcut relates to an official Microsoft tool or not. Again, this is something we learned of quite some time ago, but it seems that Microsoft finally has everything ready for public consumption.

Image credit: techosarusrex

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

WhatsApp adds passkey support to boost security

Microsoft is ready to launch new System Components hub in Windows 11 23H2

14th Gen Intel Core processors usher in a new era of desktop performance

Unlock superior machine learning performance on Ubuntu Linux with AMD ROCm 5.7 and RDNA 3

Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download

Most enterprises expect systems to be attacked but there's confusion around responsibilities

Nine out of 10 British businesses want to invest in new technologies

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

20 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.