Experimental Windows 11 build removes some unwanted bundled Microsoft apps from clean installs

Today, Microsoft rolls out new builds for Insiders on both the Dev and Canary channels.

Build 25987 for the Canary Channel adds an option to install previously downloaded drivers when installing Windows 11, so you won’t be stuck offline if you don’t have Wi-Fi drivers. It also does away with two Microsoft apps previously installed by default.

Microsoft says:

Starting with this build, the Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS. The Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will not be removed on upgrade for Insiders in the Canary Channel and continue to be available and updated via the Microsoft Store.

Other changes and improvements include:

[Settings]

Microsoft has designed the settings page for Delivery Optimization under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization to match the Windows 11 design principles.

[File Explorer]

PNG files now support viewing and editing metadata -- for example, if you’d like to set a star rating in Properties, edit the description, or add keywords.

Fixes for known issues include:

Fixed an issue causing File Explorer to crash in Windows Sandbox when using a non-English display language.

Known issues include:

[REMINDER] Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel.

Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. [NEW] There are blank options showing on the Personalization and Privacy & Security settings pages where if clicked on will crash Settings.

There are blank options showing on the Personalization and Privacy & Security settings pages where if clicked on will crash Settings. [NEW] Microsoft is investigating reports that attempting to reboot into safe mode hangs on the boot logo.

Image credit: Krakenimages.com/depositphotos.com