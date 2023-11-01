Get 'ChatGPT For Dummies' (worth $12) for FREE

ChatGPT For Dummies demystifies the artificial intelligence tool that can answer questions, write essays, and generate just about any kind of text it’s asked for.

This powerful example of generative AI is widely predicted to upend education and business. In this book, you’ll learn how ChatGPT works and how you can operate it in a way that yields satisfactory results.

You’ll also explore the ethics of using AI-generated content for various purposes. Written by a journalist who's been on the front lines of artificial intelligence for over a decade, this book dives deep into ChatGPT’s potential, so you can make informed decisions -- without asking ChatGPT for help.

Learn how ChatGPT works and how it fits into the world of generative AI

Harness the power of ChatGPT to help you, and avoid letting it hinder you

Write queries that deliver the kind of response you want

Take a look into how the ChatGPT API interacts with other tools and platforms

This just-in-time Dummies title is perfect for any life or career may be impacted by ChatGPT and other AI. ChatGPT is just the tip of the iceberg, and this book can help you prepare for the future.

ChatGPT For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $12 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 15, so act fast.