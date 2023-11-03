Privacy tool DoNotSpy11 updated with Windows 11 23H2 support and the option to disable Windows Copilot

No Comments
DoNoSpy11

Microsoft is just one of many tech companies that people view with suspicion when it comes to privacy. Over the years, Windows has been infected with all manner of privacy-invading telemetry features and settings -- particularly in the case of Windows 11 -- and there has been a fightback from users and software developers alike.

DoNotSpy11 is a tool that empowers concerned users to protect their privacy by blocking telemetry and disabling features of Windows. Now the software has been updated, and DoNotSpy11 version 1.2.0.0 introduces full support for the latest Windows 11 23H2 and makes it possible to disable the AI-powered Copilot.

See also:

Released just a few days ago, DoNotSpy11 1.2.0.0 not only adds support for Windows 11 Moment 4, it also sees the arrival of a large number of new tweaks and privacy-protecting options.

Many of the new features and options relate to Microsoft Edge, such as disabling potentially invasive components such as text prediction and suggested content. On a wider scale, there is the option to disable the Copilot button in the taskbar, as well as the ability to pull the plug on Windows Copilot altogether.

Other notable additions include the disabling of notifications and 'recently added apps' from the Start menu, but this is just scratching the surface of everything that can be found in the tool.

The full changelog for DoNoSpy11 1.2.0.0 is as follows:

  • General: Added Support for Windows 11 23H2 (Moment 4)
  • Tweak added: Edge: Disable Compose for Writing on the Web
  • Tweak added: Edge: Disable Discover Access to Page Contents
  • Tweak added: Edge: Disable Related Matches in Find on Page
  • Tweak added: Edge: Disable Text Prediction
  • Tweak added: Edge: Disable Thumbnail Images for Browsing History
  • Tweak added: Edge: Disable Windows Indexer Access to Local Browsing Data
  • Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Autocorrection of Misspelled Words
  • Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Copilot
  • Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Highlighting of Misspelled Words
  • Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Taskbar Copilot Button
  • Tweak added: Start: Do Not Show Account-Related Notifications
  • Tweak added: Start: Do Not Show Recently Added Apps
  • Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Search Suggestions (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)
  • Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Shopping (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)
  • Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Suggestion of Similar Pages (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)
  • Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Synchronization of Data (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)
  • Tweak updated: Privacy: Disable Facts, Tips, Ticks and More on your Lock Screen
  • Tweak updated: Privacy: Disable SmartScreen-Filter for URLs

DoNotSpy11 is available to download here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Passkeys 101: the future of passwordless authentication [Q&A]

Privacy tool DoNotSpy11 updated with Windows 11 23H2 support and the option to disable Windows Copilot

Apple will open new store in Wenzhou, China

PNY announces Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

Unveiling the true value of privacy

5 criteria for evaluating free vs. paid migration tools

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.