Microsoft has now officially launched Windows 11 23H2, and the company is also referring to this latest release as the Windows 11 2023 Update.

This update is due to roll out as an automatic update in the coming months, but it is currently available for those who manually seek it out. If you have multiple computers to update, if you want to install the latest version of Windows 11 in a virtual machine, or you just want to make sure you have the latest installation media, here's how to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO -- or how to download the Windows 11 2023 Update ISO if you prefer this name.

It is always handy to have the most recent version of the Windows 11 ISO to hand, and the release of Windows 11 23H2 is a great time to refresh your installation media. Taking a "download once" approach will save a huge amount of time for anyone who wants to install the operating system from scratch on more than one PC, or who wants to create virtualized versions of Windows 11.

There is no special trick to download the Windows 11 23H2 -- it's really a simple matter of visiting the Windows 11 download page!

Head to the download page here and you'll see that Microsoft uses both names for the release right at the top of the page -- "Current release: Windows 11 2023 Update l Version 23H2". You then need simply work through the following steps:

Under the heading "Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices", use the drop-down menu to select Windows 11 (multi-edition for x64 devices) and click Download Now .

and click . Use the next drop-down menu to select the language you want to download and click Confirm .

. Click the 64-bit Download button and save the ISO file -- which will be named Win11_23H2_English_x64.iso or similar -- to the location of your choosing.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos