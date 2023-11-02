Microsoft admits Copilot-enabling KB5031455 update is messing with desktop icons in Windows 11

There have been a number of notable updates for Windows 11 in recent weeks, not least of which is the KB5031455 update from last month. The update brought with it a higher number of new features, including the AI-powered Copilot; it also brought problems.

Microsoft acknowledges an issue that results in desktop icons moving around, and the finger of blame is being pointed at Copilot's interaction with multi-display setups.

See also:

Considering the sheer scale of this update, it is hardly surprising to find that it is causing issues for some users. But the inevitability of problems in such a significant update in no way diminishes the impact or disappointment -- particularly as the culprit is so eagerly anticipated.

In an update to the release notes for the KB5031455 update, Microsoft explains the problem:

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

While there is no fix at the moment, the company goes on to say:

To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration.

The typical "we are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release" promise finishes off everything Microsoft has to say for the time being.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos