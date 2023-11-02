Microsoft admits Copilot-enabling KB5031455 update is messing with desktop icons in Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 logo on a laptop

There have been a number of notable updates for Windows 11 in recent weeks, not least of which is the KB5031455 update from last month. The update brought with it a higher number of new features, including the AI-powered Copilot; it also brought problems.

Microsoft acknowledges an issue that results in desktop icons moving around, and the finger of blame is being pointed at Copilot's interaction with multi-display setups.

See also:

Considering the sheer scale of this update, it is hardly surprising to find that it is causing issues for some users. But the inevitability of problems in such a significant update in no way diminishes the impact or disappointment -- particularly as the culprit is so eagerly anticipated.

In an update to the release notes for the KB5031455 update, Microsoft explains the problem:

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

While there is no fix at the moment, the company goes on to say:

To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration.

The typical "we are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release" promise finishes off everything Microsoft has to say for the time being.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The good, the bad and the scary of AI -- all in one week

Microsoft admits Copilot-enabling KB5031455 update is messing with desktop icons in Windows 11

Apple discontinues cheap Apple Music Voice Plan

Duracell M150 and M250 Portable Power Stations have adorable Coppertop design

Silicon Power unveils DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs with USB flash drive form factors

Streamlining public transportation CX with AI-powered chatbots

Experimental Windows 11 build removes some unwanted bundled Microsoft apps from clean installs

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.