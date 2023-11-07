elementary OS 8 Linux distribution roadmap revealed

As someone who has kept a close eye on the evolution of Linux distributions, I find the development journey of elementary OS particularly fascinating. With the next major release, elementary OS 8, on the horizon, the anticipation within the Linux community is palpable, and for good reason. The developers have shared the planned roadmap for the operating system.

The roadmap for elementary OS 8, while not tied to a fixed release date, suggests a release window post-April 2024, following the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS launch. The elementary team's philosophy is quality over haste, which means they will release OS 8 only when it meets their stringent standards. This meticulous approach is what endears users to elementary OS, as it often translates to a polished and stable computing experience.

The development team invites the community to engage in the creation process through their release planning project on GitHub. It's a live snapshot of the goals and progress, and a clear board indicates a ready product. The planning phase is currently in full swing, messy and broad, but will narrow down to specific actionable items over time.

User involvement is not just welcomed but encouraged. The elementary OS team has provided a platform for users to voice their ideas for OS 8, allowing them to vote and discuss proposals. This collaborative spirit could shape the final product in significant ways.

One of the headline ambitions for OS 8 is the integration of Wayland by default, marking a significant shift from X11. This change promises improved performance, heightened app security, and better support for complex display configurations. The groundwork for Wayland has been laid down, and Pantheon, the desktop environment of elementary OS, is undergoing changes to accommodate this, including the introduction of a new Dock to replace Plank.

Additionally, the transition to GTK 4 is well underway, with several components already ported and more in progress. This move not only aligns with the Wayland efforts but also enables the modernization of Pantheon's codebase, squashing decade-old bugs and enhancing user experience with responsive design patterns and better multitouch gesture support.

In the realm of settings, a major overhaul is in the works to support responsive design. System Settings is evolving to be usable on a variety of devices, including phones. The indicator area is also due for a modern Quick Settings menu, aligning with contemporary OS designs, though this may be a stretch goal for OS 8's release.

Beyond these highlights, there are discussions around an immutable OS, replacing the onscreen keyboard, re-evaluating systemd Boot, and potentially shipping with Pipewire. It’s clear that elementary OS 8 is poised to be a significant leap forward in design and architecture, possibly one of the most substantial since the OS's inception.

For those eagerly awaiting elementary OS 8, the message is to be patient. The result promises to be worth the wait, delivering a Linux experience that's both modern and thoughtfully crafted. Stay tuned for more detailed features and updates as development progresses. The future of elementary OS is shaping up to be an exciting one, and I, for one, cannot wait to see how it unfolds.