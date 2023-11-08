Get 'Digital Marketing All-In-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

With more than 800 content-packed pages, Digital Marketing All-in-One For Dummies is the most comprehensive tool for marketers looking to beef up their online presence.

In this edition, you’ll learn the latest trends in digital marketing strategies, including brand new insight on how to incorporate artificial intelligence into your marketing plans. You’ll also get the latest information on how to manage your customers’ experiences, create exceptional marketing content, get help from influencers, and leverage social accounts for more followers and greater profits.

With the help of this friendly Dummies guide, you’ll accelerate your journey from traditional to digital marketing processes, uncover tips to prove ROI of marketing activities, and increase audience engagement.

Build and implement a winning digital plan for your brand

Learn how to establish an online presence with social media

Turn online prospects into loyal customers

Target consumers in any market segment and age bracket

Dig into the latest marketing advice as you provide your potential and existing customers the kind of personal experience you look for as a customer.

Digital Marketing All-In-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 21, so act fast.