Corsair MP700 PRO is the fastest NVMe PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD yet

In an impressive leap forward for solid state storage technology, CORSAIR has unveiled the MP700 PRO, arguably the fastest PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD on the market. Brimming with features and capacities reaching a staggering 4TB, the MP700 PRO is a formidable player in next-gen storage solutions.

What sets the MP700 PRO apart is its extraordinary speed, boasting sequential read and write speeds of up to 12,400MB/sec and 11,800MB/sec, respectively. This is a whopping 75 percent faster than its PCIe 4.0 counterparts. Whether it’s for gaming, content creation, or heavy-duty computing tasks, these speeds are a dream come true for enthusiasts craving ultra-fast data transfer rates.

But it’s not just about sheer speed. The MP700 PRO also excels in random read and write performance, achieving up to 1.5 million and 1.6 million IOPS for read and write operations, respectively. This performance leapfrog over the best PCIe Gen 4 drives, marking a new era of storage technology.

Backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 motherboards is another feather in its cap, ensuring that this SSD is a future-proof investment. Additionally, the native support for Microsoft DirectStorage is a boon for gamers, ensuring rapid game load times and efficient file transfers.

The MP700 PRO’s installation is a breeze, thanks to its adherence to the M.2 2280 industry standard form-factor. However, such powerful performance demands adequate cooling. CORSAIR offers three cooling options: integrated M.2 cooling from the user’s motherboard, a fully-assembled Air Cooler for advanced cooling, and a pre-assembled water block for the Hydro X Series version. This last option integrates seamlessly into custom cooling loops, offering superb cooling efficiency and performance.

Accompanying the hardware is the free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, offering user-friendly features like secure erase and firmware updates. And with a generous five-year warranty, CORSAIR not only promises peak performance but also reliability and peace of mind.

This SSD is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities from Amazon immediately, with a 4TB version arriving later this winter. You can purchase now using the below links. Pricing starts at $179.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.