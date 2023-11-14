Organizations flock to generative AI despite security concerns

A new survey of over 900 global IT decision makers shows that although 89 percent of organizations consider GenAI tools like ChatGPT to be a potential security risk, 95 percent are already using them in some form within their businesses.

The research for Zscaler, carried out by Sapio Research, also reveals 23 percent of those using GenAI aren't monitoring the usage at all, and 33 percent have yet to implement any additional GenAI-related security measures -- though many have it on their roadmap.

The situation is particularly pronounced among smaller-sized businesses (500-999 employees), where the same percentage of organizations are using GenAI tools (95 percent), but as many as 94 percent recognize the risks of doing so.

"GenAI tools, including ChatGPT and others, hold immense promise for businesses in terms of speed, innovation, and efficiency," says Sanjay Kalra, VP product management at Zscaler. "However, with the current ambiguity surrounding their security measures, a mere 39 percent of organizations perceive their adoption as an opportunity rather than a threat. This not only jeopardizes their business and customer data integrity, but also squanders their tremendous potential."

Interestingly it isn't employees who appear to be the driving force behind current interest in and usage of AI -- only five percent of respondents say it stems from employees. Instead, 59 percent say usage is being driven by IT teams directly.

"The fact that IT teams are at the helm should offer a sense of reassurance to business leaders," adds Kalra. "It signifies that the leadership team has the authority to strategically temper the pace of GenAI adoption and establish a firm hold on its security measures, before its prevalence within their organization advances any further. However, it's essential to recognize that the window for achieving secure governance is rapidly diminishing."

You can read more on the Zscaler blog.

Photo credit: Peshkova / Shutterstock

