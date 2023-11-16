Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Window 10 in a major update

Microsoft may have previously indicated that Windows 10 is not going to receive any more significant updates, but the company has made an announcement that indicates a change of heart. The AI-powered assistant Copilot is coming from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

While on one hand this is slightly surprising given the previous stance on not bringing new features to Windows 10, there have been recent rumors that Copilot was going to be making its way to Windows 10. This is now official, and the ball is in motion

See also:

Microsoft made the announcement in the release notes for Windows 10 Build 19045.3754 which hit the Release Preview Channel as the KB5032278 update.

In the release notes, Microsoft says:

Coming soon -- we will be introducing Copilot in Windows (in preview) for devices running Windows 10, version 22H2 Home and Pro editions. The Copilot in Windows button will appear on the right side of the taskbar. When you select it, Copilot in Windows appears at the right on your screen. It will not overlap with desktop content or block open app windows.

The company goes on to explain:

After installing today’s November 2023 non-security preview update (KB5032278), Windows Insiders in Release Preview with eligible devices running Windows 10, version 22H2 who are interested in experiencing Copilot in Windows as soon as possible when we begin rolling it out in the near future, can choose to do so by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and turning on "Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” and Check for updates. This will be a phased launch via controlled feature rollout (CFR) over the coming months. Windows 10 Pro edition devices on version 22H2 that are managed by organizations will not be included in the initial rollout of Copilot in Windows. Windows 10 Enterprise and Education edition devices on version 22H2 will also not be included in the initial rollout of Copilot in Windows. When we begin rolling Copilot in Windows (in preview) for devices running Windows 10, version 22H2 Home and Pro editions, we will publish a follow-up blog post to this one.

This is great news for users of Windows 10, but also for Microsoft. Thanks to the large number of people still running Windows 10 this will help to massively boost Copilot usage.