Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

It is that time of the month again; Microsoft has released a slew of updates including the KB5032190 update for Windows 11.

As this is a cumulative update that includes security fixes, it is therefore mandatory. But the security patches, while nice, are far from being the highlight. KB5032190 is the update with which Microsoft is giving all Windows 11 users access to the new features of Moment 4, including Taskbar changes and Windows Copilot.

This is a hugely significant update that is available to users of Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. In making all of the Moment 4 changes and additions available to everyone, Microsoft is creating a level playing field for Windows 11 users.

The company started to enable the new features for some users via the KB5031455 update preview and, aside from the addition of security fixes, there is nothing new to be found in this non-preview version. Strangely, the bug that saw the preview version of the update messing with desktop icons has not been fixed.

Microsoft warns:

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

The company adds:

To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The KB5032190 update will be automatically downloaded from Windows Update, but it can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos