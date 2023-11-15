Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

No Comments
Windows 11 tiles

It is that time of the month again; Microsoft has released a slew of updates including the KB5032190 update for Windows 11.

As this is a cumulative update that includes security fixes, it is therefore mandatory. But the security patches, while nice, are far from being the highlight. KB5032190 is the update with which Microsoft is giving all Windows 11 users access to the new features of Moment 4, including Taskbar changes and Windows Copilot.

See also:

This is a hugely significant update that is available to users of Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. In making all of the Moment 4 changes and additions available to everyone, Microsoft is creating a level playing field for Windows 11 users.

The company started to enable the new features for some users via the KB5031455 update preview and, aside from the addition of security fixes, there is nothing new to be found in this non-preview version. Strangely, the bug that saw the preview version of the update messing with desktop icons has not been fixed.

Microsoft warns:

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

The company adds:

To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The KB5032190 update will be automatically downloaded from Windows Update, but it can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

CI and CD -- what they are and why they're not the same [Q&A]

Corsair MP700 PRO is the fastest NVMe PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD yet

Apple reveals 2023 App Store Awards finalists

Samsung launches T5 EVO USB-C SSD

PNY unveils XLR8 CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD

Businesses worry more about reputational damage than financial loss following a breach

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.