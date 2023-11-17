Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft confirmed that Windows Copilot is coming to Windows 10. The AI promises combines Bing Chat functionality with Windows-specific functions.

In other news, Microsoft announced the deprecation of the Steps Recorder.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Windows App (Preview)

Windows App by Microsoft is now available as a preview for Windows, macOS, iOS and as a web-based version. Limited to Enterprise-customers only at the time, it provides the means to connect to multiple different services and remote PCs from a single interface.

The app supports Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 and Microsoft Dev Box on all supported platforms. On macOS and iOS, Remote Desktop Services and Remote PC are also supported, but not officially by Microsoft.

Microsoft Loop

Microsoft Loop is a collaboration app. Microsoft says it is a "transformative co-creation experience that brings together teams, content and tasks across your tools and devices".

Put simply, it is designed to assist teams in working together.