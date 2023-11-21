Kyocera launches unlocked DuraSport 5G Android 13 smartphone on UScellular

Kyocera, in partnership with UScellular, has launched an unlocked version of the rugged DuraSport 5G. It is being offered free of charge, starting today, to both new and current customers during the holiday season. This MIL-STD-810H certified Android 13 phone combines robust durability with a sleek, slim form factor.

The DuraSport 5G is engineered to withstand the rigors of extreme environments. It can endure drops, dirt, and water immersion, and is even designed to withstand various elements, making it a perfect companion for outdoor adventures or challenging work conditions. This resilience also extends to its capability to be washed and sanitized, ensuring the device remains clean and hygienic after exposure to outdoor elements or daily grime.

The device weighs just 6.5 ounces (185 grams) and features a 6.1-inch scratch- and shatter-resistant display. It is waterproof up to a depth of 6.5 feet for 30 minutes (IPX8) and is also dustproof (IP6X). Additionally, it is tested to withstand drops of up to 5 feet onto concrete and can handle extreme temperatures, salt fog, solar radiation, shock, and vibration.

The 4500mAh lithium polymer battery is a standout feature, ensuring the device lasts through a full day's use in demanding conditions such as skiing, snowboarding, or working outdoors. A programmable key allows for customization to fit individual needs, such as one-touch access to Google Assistant or Push-To-Talk (PTT) capabilities.

For fitness enthusiasts, the DuraSport 5G includes built-in ANT+ sensor support, making it a versatile tool for tracking physical activities. The device’s touchscreen is designed to work even when wet or while wearing gloves, ensuring uninterrupted usage during intense workout sessions.

The camera setup on the DuraSport 5G is impressive, featuring dual rear cameras (48MP standard + 16MP ultra-wide angle) with Night Mode, underwater recording, and a multi-camera mode for simultaneous video or photo capture. Kyocera’s patented Action Overlay adds valuable data overlays to photos and videos, while the Video Bites feature allows for easy creation of action videos.

From a business perspective, the DuraSport 5G is a valuable tool. Its rugged design, combined with Kyocera’s Standard 2-Year Manufacturer's Warranty, makes it a reliable choice for businesses that operate in the field. The device offers optimized indoor performance with enterprise-grade Wi-Fi and supports up to 10 devices via a hotspot. Advanced features like 802.11mc Wi-Fi Round Trip Timing and dual-band GPS ensure precise positioning indoors and outdoors.

The DuraSport 5G is precision-engineered in Japan and is TAA compliant. It offers a two-year standard manufacturer’s warranty covering water and screen damage as well as the battery. The battery itself is a 4500mAh non-removable Lithium Polymer unit, supporting Power Delivery 3.0/Quick Charge 4.0 and Qi Wireless Charging.

In terms of display, the device features an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a 60Hz refresh rate. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G NR, supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable via microSDXC.

Finally, the DuraSport 5G offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.1 LE, NFC, USB Type-C, and dual-band GPS. It accommodates a single Nano SIM and a microSDXC slot, and operates within a wide range of temperatures.