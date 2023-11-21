TEAMGROUP unveils T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs

TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand, T-FORCE, has launched four new solid state drives for PC and PS5: the T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO. Each of these models utilize the PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and an InnoGrit controller.

All four SSDs are available in the M.2 2280 form factor and are equipped with T-FORCE’s ultra-thin graphene heat sinks. These heat sinks are specifically designed to handle the thermal demands of high-speed gaming SSDs while maintaining a slim profile. The G70 PRO model goes a step further, offering an aluminum alloy heatsink as an additional cooling option.

The T-FORCE G70 and G70 PRO models boast impressive read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, while the G50 and G50 PRO models are not far behind, with speeds of up to 5000 MB/s. The G70 and G50 models support SLC cache technology, and the PRO variants of both lines offer the additional support of DRAM and SLC caching.

In addition to their performance features, these SSDs come with TEAMGROUP’s S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software. This software allows users to easily monitor the health of their SSDs and perform tests to ensure optimal quality and performance.

The T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs will be available on Amazon here at the end of December. Pricing is not yet known.

