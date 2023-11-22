PFU America launches new ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition scanner

PFU America today launches the ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition scanner. This product is significant for being compatible with the Google ChromeOS operating system -- a platform increasingly favored in the business world.

A key feature of the iX1600 Chromebook Edition is its integration with the enhanced ScanSnap Home mobile app. This all-in-one app is a allows users to effortlessly manage, edit, and use scanned data, ranging from documents and business cards to photos and receipts.

Originally designed for iOS and Android, ScanSnap Home has now been optimized for Chromebook notebooks. This update brings a modern, intuitive scanning interface to small businesses, simplifying the process of scanning, sharing, and saving important documents and files.

Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO of PFU America, states, “ScanSnap has long been recognized as the leading and premier scanning solution for home professionals and small businesses.” He adds, “With the introduction of ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition, we continue to raise the bar for what is possible in document scanning by enabling a seamless and intuitive scanning experience with the Google ChromeOS operating system.”

The ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition is not only about software integration but also boasts impressive hardware features. It comes equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD touch screen and boasts rapid scanning speeds of up to 40 pages per minute. The scanner includes advanced image processing capabilities like automatic page-size detection, duplex scanning, and color detection. Additionally, its wireless connectivity offers flexibility in placement, making it an ideal choice for any home or small business office environment.

Another standout feature is its ability to create fully searchable PDF documents and save them directly to Google Drive or other leading cloud-based platforms through ScanScap Cloud, PFU America, Inc.’s productivity software specifically designed for ScanSnap scanners.

Priced at $554, the ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition is now available in the USA. You can purchase it from Amazon here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.