TOZO T6 2.0 wireless headphones launch with HUGE Black Friday discount

TOZO has launched its latest product, the T6 2.0 wireless headphones. This new second generation of the popular headphones have several technological enhancements. Best of all, these headphones are shockingly affordable thanks to an early Black Friday discount for Amazon Prime Members.

One of the notable improvements in the TOZO T6 2.0 is its IPX8 water resistance, which ensures durability in a variety of conditions, including exposure to water. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who lead active lifestyles. Additionally, the headphones have been designed to be lightweight, aiming to provide comfort for extended periods of use.

The introduction of ORIGX Acoustic Fine Tuning Stereo-Sound in the T6 2.0 marks a significant step in audio technology. This feature promises a high-quality audio experience, with precise sound tuning that enhances listening enjoyment. Another key enhancement is the extended battery life of up to 50 hours, allowing for prolonged use without the need for frequent charging.

In terms of convenience, the T6 2.0 supports wireless charging, reflecting the growing trend of wireless technology in consumer electronics. This feature adds to the ease of use by enabling users to charge their headphones without the need for cables.

Furthermore, TOZO has launched a new app to complement the T6 2.0 headphones. This app provides over 16 preset EQ settings and an array of white noise sounds, allowing users to customize their audio experience according to their preferences

So, just how affordable are the TOZO T6 2.0 wireless headphones? They are normally $45.99, but thanks to the early Black Friday sale, you can get them here for just $23.99! That’s nearly half off, folks, making them an absolute steal. They’d make an impressive Christmas gift for somebody, as the recipient will think you spent much more.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.